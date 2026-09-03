BEIRUT: Israel unexpectedly released a Lebanese detainee on Thursday after holding him since October last year, in a move Lebanese officials said could pave the way for the resumption of stalled direct negotiations between the two sides.

A Lebanese official familiar with the negotiations told Arab News that the release was expected to be followed by that of more than five other detainees, “most of them civilians and none of them Hezbollah members.”

The official said the move came after persistent pressure from Lebanon, particularly President Joseph Aoun, on the US to secure progress on one of the issues on the negotiating table.

These include the release of Lebanese detainees and the implementation of additional pilot zones under the framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel under US auspices at the end of June.

The official accused Israel of continuing to violate commitments made under the agreement.

The released detainee was identified as Malik Kamal Ghazi, 20, who disappeared in October 2025 while exercising in the Ain Ata area of Rashaya. It later emerged that he had been abducted and taken to Israel.

The Lebanese Army received Ghazi at the Naqoura border crossing before transferring him to a hospital in Tyre for medical examinations.

The release came days after US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa traveled to Israel, where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the presence of US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The Lebanese official said Israel appeared to be making “a goodwill gesture” after obstacles to the implementation of previous agreements contributed to the suspension of the Rome negotiations.

Disagreements remain over which countries would take part in a mechanism to verify the implementation of commitments by both sides, including an Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese Army, placing weapons exclusively under state control, the return of displaced residents, as well as reconstruction.

The official said a date for the eighth round of talks was likely to be set after a preparatory meeting in Paris on Sept. 17 in support of the Lebanese Army, but not before then.

Aoun on Thursday accused Israel of continuing to violate the framework agreement reached through Lebanese-US-Israeli negotiations in Washington.

He said Israel was continuing to carry out strikes, destroy southern villages under its control, as well as demolish homes and property.

Aoun also defended the Lebanese Army’s implementation of the agreement.

“The army is fully carrying out its duties in the pilot zones where it has redeployed, and anything said to the contrary is aimed at undermining the army, casting doubt on its role and questioning its commitment to the decisions of the political leadership,” he said, according to the presidency’s media office.

Aoun also said Lebanon remained committed to maintaining the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in the south because of its important role.

If UNIFIL’s mandate could not be extended, the president said that Lebanon would welcome any friendly country willing to continue some of its functions, particularly support for the army and southern communities in humanitarian, social, health and educational fields.

Discussions are underway to find an appropriate legal framework for such an international presence, Aoun added.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 28 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York City, where he is due to deliver Lebanon’s address.

The Lebanese official said Issa had sought to convince Israeli officials of the need to meet some Lebanese demands to strengthen the position of the state.

Hezbollah continued to oppose direct negotiations because they had so far failed to produce gains that would help advance the process, he added.

The official also accused Israel of using the US side to increase pressure on the Lebanese Army through media leaks that the army later denied.

A Lebanese military source told Arab News that Israeli forces continued to carry out incursions into southern Lebanon to conduct military operations outside the designated “yellow zone” before withdrawing.

They said: “Israel is exceeding the framework agreement, so how can Lebanon participate in negotiations while the Israeli side continues its violations?”

Separately, an updated list compiled by activists has documented the Lebanese detainees held by Israel, including civilians, Hezbollah members, fishermen and farmers.

Among them are Abbas Ali Al-Deirani and Ahmad Hussein Al-Eitawi, who were detained during the Khiam battle on March 23; Shadi Karami Abdel-’Al, who was detained at his home in Halta the following day; and Sami Imad Saab, detained at his home in Shebaa on April 4.

The list also includes Abdullah Ahmad Al-Obeid, detained in Debel on April 22; and Shawqi Afif Atiyeh, Ahmad Afif Atiyeh and Ali Atef Atiyeh, who were detained in Halta on May 19 while working in their fields.

Others include Ali Al-Akbar Haitham Hattab, detained in Qantara in March; Hassan Youssef Berri, detained in Bint Jbeil in April; and Ali Abdullah Oseili, whom the list says was detained in Bint Jbeil on July 7.

They join detainees captured during fighting that began in 2023, including Waddah Kamel Younes, reportedly captured in Blida; as well as Youssef Moussa Abdullah, Mohammed Abdel Karim Jawad, Ibrahim Mounif Al-Khalil, Hassan Aqil Jawad, Hadi Mustafa Assaf, Hussein Ali Sharif, Abdullah Khodr Fahda, Ali Qassem Assaf and Hassan Youssef Qashqoush, who were detained in Aita Al-Shaab.

The list also includes civilian sea captain Imad Fadel Amhaz, who was abducted from the Batroun area during an Israeli commando operation in October 2024.

Other civilians listed include Ali Nasser Younes and Fouad Habib Qataya, detained in December 2024 while traveling toward Shaqra; Hassan Ahmad Hammoud, detained in Taybeh in January 2025; and Hussein Amin Karki, who was wounded while attempting to enter Markaba on Jan. 26, 2025, before being detained by Israeli forces.

The list also names Ali Hassan Tarhini, detained while wounded in January 2025; fishermen Mohammed Ali Jheir and Ali Mohammed Fneish, detained off Naqoura; and Maher Fares Hamdan, detained while grazing livestock in the Mount Hermon area.

The list is based on testimony from the detainees’ families.

Hezbollah has not disclosed the number or identities of its members believed to be held by Israel, while Tel Aviv has not provided Lebanon with an official list of Lebanese detainees in its custody despite requests from Beirut through the International Committee of the Red Cross.