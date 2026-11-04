JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday condemned what he called racist remarks during the election season targeting the country’s Arab minority, after repeated allegations promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fraud by Arab-majority lists.

“I hold Arab society in Israel in great respect. I value its contribution to the country in every area of life, and its desire to integrate. This is something to be welcomed. I condemn the coarseness and racist expressions that we have heard recently,” Herzog said upon receiving the official election results.