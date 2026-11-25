An oil tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a “restricted zone” in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing a statement from the Iranian army.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy said two oil tankers had struck naval mines, exploded and caught fire in the strait, according to a statement carried by state media. It said the vessels had been attempting to use an unauthorized route through the waterway.

In another statement on Wednesday, Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said the military had deployed new systems and upgraded existing ones to strengthen surveillance and control of the strait. He warned that vessels passing through without coordinating with Iranian forces had faced greater risks and struck mines in recent weeks.

Tehran has told Washington it will not restore normal shipping through the strait until its demands are met, including the lifting of a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and an end to the war on all fronts. Under a proposal conveyed through Qatari mediators, Tehran has offered to reopen the waterway within 48 hours of Washington meeting its conditions.