LONDON: Israeli authorities said on Sunday they detained a Palestinian man suspected of killing an Israeli settler in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli soldiers “apprehended the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack,” the military said, according to AFP. The army said a soldier had earlier shot and wounded the suspect at the scene.

The Times of Israel, citing the military, reported that the suspect was later found at a hospital near Ramallah.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported that Israeli forces raided H-Clinic Specialized Hospital in Ramallah and detained an injured Palestinian receiving treatment there.

Local sources told WAFA that troops fired tear gas near the hospital, causing several people to suffer from tear gas inhalation.

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning near a natural spring in the West Bank, according to Israeli media reports.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces were pursuing the attacker.

“Our forces are pursuing the terrorist who carried out the deadly attack,” Netanyahu said, according to AFP.

A hospital confirmed the Israeli man’s death, AFP reported. An organization representing Israeli settlements in the West Bank identified him as a settler.