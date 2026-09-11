- Israel prepares for more strikes on Hezbollah after tunnel demolition
- Defense Minister Israel Katz highlighted a continued campaign against the group
Jerusalem: Israel said Friday it was prepared to strike Hezbollah further at new locations after a massive demolition of tunnels built by the Iranian-backed armed group in southern Lebanon.
“We are ready and prepared to continue the campaign, to continue striking Hezbollah and at additional locations,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.