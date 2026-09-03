LONDON: Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank transferred the body of a 15-year-old Palestinian, who was killed last November, to the General Authority for Civil Affairs in Tubas Governorate.

Jadallah Jihad Jadallah was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the Al-Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas, on Nov. 16. His body has been withheld since then by Israel, according to the Palestine News Agency.

He was buried on Thursday in the Al-Faraa refugee camp during a mass funeral that began at his family’s home.

The General Authority for Civil Affairs is a body within the Palestinian Authority that coordinates security and civilian matters with the Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. It affirmed its continued efforts to recover the bodies of slain Palestinians retained by the Israeli authorities.

The National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies estimates that Israel withholds more than 1,700 bodies. Most of them were Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank; some are Arabs, buried in numbered graves or placed in morgue refrigerators. The Palestinian NGO identified only 799 bodies and protested in Tubas last week to demand their release.