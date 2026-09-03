Israeli police on Thursday arrested a suspect in a weekend attack by Israeli settlers against the West Bank village of Qusra, where Palestinian homes were besieged by settlers last month.

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked the village near Nablus on Saturday, throwing stones at residents and barricading themselves inside a house while Palestinians were inside, prompting the army to intervene.

“The suspect, a 19-year-old resident of the Samaria area (northern West Bank), has been taken for questioning, and during a subsequent court hearing, the police is expected to request an extension of his detention,” the police said in a statement.

Last month, a group of settlers began blocking supplies from entering Palestinian houses on the outskirts of Qusra, trapping residents inside.

The episode drew unusually strong criticism from the US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, while Britain’s foreign secretary vowed a tough response to “appalling” violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

Arrests of violent Israeli settlers who assault Palestinians are rare, but following the international backlash, the police vowed Thursday it would continue to pursue those responsible.

“The joint investigation team of the police and the ISA (the Shin Bet internal security service) continues its efforts to collect evidence and take testimonies in order to locate and arrest all those who took part in this serious incident,” the police said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Saturday’s rampage, denouncing “criminal acts of violence”.

According to Israeli media, the army dismissed on Tuesday a reservist who was filmed with his troops last month praying with settlers who were besieging Qusra, rather than taking action against them.

Violence by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians in the West Bank has persisted for years, often with little or no legal consequence, but recent months have seen a surge in attacks.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in settlements in the Palestinian territory, which are illegal under international law, among some three million Palestinians.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

According to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces or settlers have killed at least 1,105 Palestinians in the West Bank, including both militants and civilians, since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israeli figures show at least 48 Israelis, including civilians and security personnel, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations during the same period.