DUBAI: Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the immediate expulsion of the UK Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters, amid speculation that Britain would institute sanctions on Israel.

Israeli media has reported that the UK would likely impose a new set of sanctions on Israel including a ban on products from illegal settlements in occupied territories in the West Bank.

In a post on X, Smotrich said Israel would not be a “doormat” to what he called the “antisemitic” government of the UK.

לגרש את השגריר הבריטי עוד הערב!



לא נהיה אסקופה נדרסת של ממשלה אנטישמית, במדינה שנכבשה על ידי האסלאם הרדיקלי, ומנסה להינצל משקיעה כלכלית וחברתית באמצעות תקיפת היהודים ומדינת ישראל.



המנדט הבריטי בארץ ישראל נגמר. — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) September 7, 2026

“Expel the British ambassador tonight! We will not be a doormat trampled by an antisemitic government, in a country conquered by radical Islam, trying to save itself from economic and social decline by attacking Jews and the state of Israel,” he said.

“The British mandate in the land of Israel is over,” added Smotrich.

Meanwhile, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir urged Israel to recognize Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands which are administered by Britain, but claimed by Argentina.

“It is time for the state of Israel to officially recognize that the Falkland Islands are occupied Argentine territory, stolen by the British by force from the Argentine people,” said Ben-Gvir.

Es hora de que el Estado de Israel reconozca públicamente que las Islas Malvinas son territorio argentino ocupado, que los británicos le roban violentamente al pueblo argentino. Los británicos no solo se conforman con ocupar el territorio, sino que también realizan allí… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 7, 2026

Ben-Gvir also claimed that the UK government was exploiting oil resources around the Falkland Islands.

The UK is set to announce a series of new sanctions imposed on Israel on Tuesday, according to Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden.

“The foreign secretary ⁠will make a statement to Parliament later today, and at the ⁠heart of the ‌statement ‌is the ‌idea that the UK, ‌along with many other countries, do not want ‌to see the possibility of a two-state ⁠solution ⁠in Israel and Palestine being erased,” said McFadden.