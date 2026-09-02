BEIRUT: An Israeli strike on south Lebanon killed one person on Wednesday, Lebanese official media said, while Israel said it targeted Hezbollah in retaliation for an attack targeting its soldiers in the south.

“One person was killed and another wounded in a strike launched by an enemy drone” in the city of Nabatieh, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said, also reporting other Israeli strikes on the area.

Israel’s army said the Iran-backed Hezbollah group overnight “launched two explosive drones” towards Israeli soldiers in Ali Al-Taher Ridge area, reporting no troop casualties.

In response, the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area.

Israel has recently increased its attacks on south Lebanon, particularly in the Nabatieh area where the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge is located.

Israel has previously said Hezbollah fighters are holed up in “underground terror infrastructure” there.

Hezbollah has not claimed any attacks on Israeli targets for weeks.

Last week, Israeli airstrikes killed a woman as Israel’s military said it struck Hezbollah targets.

On August 15, Israeli strikes killed 11 people, including several children. Israel’s military said it killed two Hezbollah commanders in raids also launched in retaliation for an attack by the group.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March by attacking Israel in support of its backer Iran, triggering massive Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.

Israeli forces are operating inside a self-declared “security zone”, which runs around 10 kilometres (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.

Violence has dropped since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader conflict in June and a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon later that month.

But Lebanon still reports Israeli strikes, artillery shelling and broad demolitions of civilian buildings in southern villages and towns.

Lebanon’s health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed at least 8,920 people since hostilities initially erupted in October 2023, after Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in support of its Palestinian ally Hamas over the Gaza conflict.