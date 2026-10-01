RIYADH: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Deemah Al-Yahya as a member of the UN High-Level Panel on Freedom of Transit for Landlocked Developing Countries.

Al-Yahya represents the Arab region on the panel, a role that reflects her expertise and contributions in the fields of the digital economy, innovation, and international digital cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The panel, announced by the United Nations, comprises senior representatives and experts from governments, international organizations, the private sector, and academia.

Al-Yahya is currently serving her second term as Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization and possesses extensive experience in international cooperation, multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, and the promotion of cross-border investment and development.

Her appointment follows a consultative process and nominations by UN member states, part of an initiative designed to bring together diverse expertise from governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and other fields to support the panel’s work.

Al-Yahya described her appointment as a “true honor” and said: “As our world changes, so too must the way we approach development.”

“We need to innovate, challenge traditional approaches, and find new models and methods fit for a new era, especially for countries facing unique geographic and development challenges.

“With 32 landlocked developing countries facing barriers to transit and global markets, I look forward to working alongside fellow panel members to explore practical solutions that can create greater connectivity, opportunity, and prosperity.”