AMMAN: Jordan’s army said Wednesday it shot down 18 missiles from Iran targeting the US-allied kingdom.

“Jordan’s air defense systems engaged 20 ballistic missiles launched toward Jordanian territory, successfully intercepting and destroying 18 of them, while two missiles fell in unpopulated areas,” the army said in a statement, adding that they came from Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards – the most powerful arm of the Iranian military – said they had struck the US air base of Al-Azraq in Jordan with missiles, state media reported.

The “punitive operation” damaged maintenance and repair facilities, deployment locations and shelters for fighter jets, according to IRNA.

The strikes came after Tehran urged crews on oil tankers off Kuwait and Bahrain to leave their vessels, warning they “will be targeted”, the Guards said in a statement posted on IRNA.