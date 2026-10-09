DUBAI: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation following the two attacks launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday, which targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the attacks resulted in the death of three individuals including a Saudia pilot, Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami. A Saudi aircraft, which had no passengers on board, was also damaged.

Saudia Group announces with profound sorrow the passing of Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami, honoring his dedication and professionalism.

The ministry said the attacks are a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, renewed Jordan’s condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian and economic facilities, and Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Majali expressed his sincerest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.