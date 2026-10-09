RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority on Friday has confirmed that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was subjected to two attacks, which resulted in the death of three individuals including a pilot.

The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second attack targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudia.

Saudia pilot killed

Saudia, in a statement, said its pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed in the attacks on Thursday.

The airline extended its condolences to the pilots family, relatives and colleagues.

“The incident also caused damage to one of its aircraft while it was on the ground at the airport. No passengers were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident,” Saudia said.

“Emergency response teams and competent authorities immediately responded to both attacks upon their occurrence in accordance with approved procedures and plans,” the General Authority for Civil Aviation said in a social media post.

The attacks also resulted to injuries to a number of citizens and residents, ranging from minor to severe, and were immediately transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, the authority said.

“The Authority affirms the ongoing work – in integration and continuous coordination with relevant security agencies – to assess damages and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and workers, and to maintain the security and safety of the civil aviation system in the Kingdom, noting the resumption of operational processes at the airport and the return of air traffic to normal,” GACA said.

“Saudia’s flights and operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh returned to normal as of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2026. The airline continues to monitor flight schedules and communicate with passengers through its official channels,” the airline meanwhile said.