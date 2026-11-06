AMMAN: Jordan’s prime minister, Jafar Hassan, vowed on Friday that his country would continue its fight against terrorism, after a police officer was killed and another injured in a knife attack in Amman.

Hassan condemned the killing of Cpl. Jawad Al-Salayta, who was stabbed while on duty on Thursday, and pledged a firm response to threats against the security and social cohesion of the country.

“We will strike with an iron fist against the hideouts of extremists and terrorists, and anyone who cooperates with them,” Hassan wrote in a message posted on social media platform X.

Jordan would show no tolerance toward extremist ideology, he added. He also offered his condolences to Al-Salayta’s family, and wished the other officer, Lt. Firas Al-Ananzeh, who was injured while confronting the attacker, a speedy recovery.

Authorities said preliminary investigations indicated the suspect had been planning an attack targeting security personnel. Prosecutors at the State Security Court have opened an investigation.

The incident took place less than two weeks after nine people were killed and at least 40 wounded when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in Hmoud village in Karak.

Jordanian authorities described the shooting as a “terrorist attack,” prompting King Abdullah to order a stronger security response and enhanced efforts to combat extremist ideology.

The trial of three suspects in the shooting began at the State Security Court on Wednesday. They face a number of terrorism-related charges, including nine counts of committing terrorist acts resulting in death.

The recent deadly attacks have prompted calls within Jordan for tougher counterterrorism legislation. The speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives, Ibrahim Tarawneh, said on Friday that parliament would work with the government to review existing laws, identify loopholes and strengthen measures to combat extremism.

Legal experts have called for a more proactive approach to counterterrorism, including reforms that could help to prevent attacks before they occur, curb terrorist financing and online recruitment, and strengthen prison rehabilitation programs to prevent the spread of extremist ideology.

Laith Nasraween, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Jordan, also called for a review of the country’s antiterrorism laws, in particular the penalties for serious offenses and provisions to address the financing of terrorism.

Experts have stressed that efforts to address terrorism required measures that extend beyond punishment to include the prevention of radicalization and recruitment by extremist groups, the Jordan News Agency reported.