A Jordanian security officer was killed ‌and ‌another ​wounded ‌in ⁠a ​stabbing attack ⁠by a ⁠suspect described ‌as ‌a "terrorist" ​in ‌the capital ‌Amman, state ‌news agency Petra reported on ⁠Thursday, ⁠adding that the attacker had been ​arrested.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) have named the officer killed as Corporal Jawad Al-Salayta.

The deadly attack took place on Medina Street - one of Amman's main thoroughfares, adding that the attacker was found with two daggers in their possession, according to local press reports.

The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the attack have not been made available.

The spokesman said security authorities had launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and take the necessary measures.

(With Agencies)