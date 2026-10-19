LONDON: King Abdullah of Jordan and Iraqi President Nizar Amidi discussed the long-standing ties between the two countries and explored ways to strengthen cooperation across sectors.

The call on Monday addressed the Basra-Aqaba oil pipeline project and stressed the importance of implementing it for both countries and their people, according to the Jordan News Agency.

The two leaders also discussed regional development. King Abdullah emphasized the need to de-escalate tensions and ensure the security and stability of Arab states. He emphasized the need to halt Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, while supporting Syria and Lebanon in preserving their security and sovereignty.