Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanon’s army on Friday arrested a relative of ousted Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, as well as the son of famous Lebanese drug lord Nouh Zaiter, a security source told AFP.

The source, requesting anonymity, said that the military “arrested three people, including Suleiman Hilal al-Assad, the son of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s cousin” while they were caught using drugs in the eastern Bekaa region.

“Among those arrested was also the son of Nouh Zaiter,” who is named Ali, the source added, referring to a famous Lebanese drug lord who was captured by the army last year.

The source also said that “the Syrian detainee is a civilian” and not a former officer.

The three detainees were transferred to Lebanon’s defence ministry for questioning.

Syria and Lebanon have been trying to turn a new page in their relations since Assad was toppled in late 2024 and after the weakening of his Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, Lebanese authorities arrested a former Syrian intelligence officer and several accomplices who allegedly planned attacks against the forces of Syria’s new government.

Beirut last month extradited to Damascus a former Assad-era general accused of crimes including murder and torture.