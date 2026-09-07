DUBAI: Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun thanked UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for supporting his nation during recent discussions on security and bilateral relations, Lebanon’s presidency said on Monday.



During a phone call, Aoun praised the UAE for its efforts to ease the suffering of the Lebanese people amid difficult circumstances.



He also highlighted recent mutual visits by the leaders, saying they reflected the depth of current ties and laid the groundwork for greater economic, trade and investment cooperation.



The two leaders also discussed the rapidly developing security situation in southern Lebanon and broader regional developments.