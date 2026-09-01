ATHENS: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun asked Greece on Monday for support in implementing a US-sponsored agreement with Israel, hours after Greece and Israel announced a multibillion-dollar arms deal.

Israel and Lebanon launched direct talks aimed at ending hostilities after Iran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war in March by attacking Israel, which responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion.

In late June, the two countries signed a framework deal calling for the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area, starting in “pilot zones”.

“Lebanon and the Lebanese people are tired of wars, and from the start of the negotiations with Israel the aim was to put an end to the state of hostility,” Aoun told a meeting in Athens with Greek President Konstantinos Tassoulas.

“The framework agreement... cannot be implemented unilaterally. It needs to be implemented on both sides,” he said.

“We request Greece’s assistance as much as possible to help Lebanon.”

Aoun said Israeli attacks since the latest war erupted have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon, wounded more than 12,000, and destroyed between 60 and 70 villages.

“Solving the problem by military force will not succeed,” he warned.

At a press conference with Aoun, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his country supported “the sovereignty, independence and unity of Lebanon”, and would support “all efforts aimed at de-escalation and mutual comprehension”.

Aoun said he looked forward to continued Greek support for Lebanon’s army, insisting on a “full withdrawal” of Israeli forces, and on Lebanese state control across the country -- a reference to his government’s pledge to disarm Hezbollah.

He also voiced hope for Greece’s help on the international stage, including at the United Nations, “where we are discussing the continuation of a UN role in south Lebanon”.

Lebanon is seeking a renewal of the mandate of the UNIFIL peacekeeping force there, which has acted as a buffer between it and Israel for decades, but whose mandate expires at the end of this year.

The United States and Israel oppose a renewal.

Greece has historically maintained cordial relations with Arab states while simultaneously developing strong military ties with Israel.

On Monday, Greece and Israel announced Athens was buying a $3.5 billion aerial defense system from Israel.