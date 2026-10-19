DOHA: Qatar will soon announce the establishment of a center for local defense production, Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Defense Affairs in Qatar, said on Monday during his participation in the Global Security Forum held in Doha.

“We are working in partnership with a regional party, in addition to other partners such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, to ensure either the provision of local defense capabilities or investment in some of these companies,” he explained.