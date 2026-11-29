RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid on Saturday in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army and Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry said Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 57, was killed by Israeli fire in the village of Madama, south of Nablus.

Faraj was shot in the chest with live ammunition and died in hospital in Nablus, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Madama village council head Rami Nassar told AFP Israeli troops shot Faraj during a raid at his home. He said soldiers also beat Faraj’s wife, daughter and daughter-in-law.

The Israeli military told AFP its forces had entered a building from which “stones were hurled at the soldiers” during an operation in Madama.

It said a “terrorist” tried to grab an officer’s weapon during a physical confrontation, prompting the officer to open fire.

Another officer was moderately wounded after the weapon was “redirected during the shooting,” the military added.

“The terrorist continued to confront the soldiers, who operated to neutralize him,” it said, adding that the injured officer was taken for treatment.

Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has surged since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.

More than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since then, most of them by Israeli soldiers, according to an AFP tally based on data from the Palestinian health ministry.

More than 50 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations over the same period, according to Israeli figures.