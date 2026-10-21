LONDON: Britain and Oman are set to expand investment ties during Sultan Haitham bin Tariq’s state visit, with a planned artificial intelligence data center in Oman expected to attract more than $1.3 billion in initial investment and create more than 100 highly skilled jobs in Britain, the UK’s government said on Wednesday.

The announcement came ahead of the sultan’s meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham at No. 10 Downing St., as the countries prepared to sign an agreement to accelerate investment in both directions.

The agreement would expand the UK-Oman Sovereign Investment Partnership, targeting renewable energy, technology, critical minerals, space, healthcare and financial services.

Britain’s export credit agency, UK Export Finance, also plans to increase its financing capacity for British exports to Oman to as much as £7 billion ($9.37 billion).

The investment push includes an agreement that Yamna — a British-founded infrastructure developer and investment company backed by British investment funds — is expected to sign to build an AI data center in the Omani city of Salalah.

The project’s first phase is expected to attract more than £1 billion in investment. The British government said the development would draw on British expertise, creating jobs in Britain and generating returns for British-backed investors.

Burnham has pointed to the countries’ existing trade ties as a foundation for further growth, the Times of Oman reported.

“On trade, I think we are looking at a £1.7 billion trade relationship,” he said. “I’m sure we would both think that we can build that out.”

Talks have also focused on regional security, including Oman’s diplomatic efforts in the Middle East and the importance of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Burnham told the sultan: “Everyone can see the extent to which you, Your Majesty, your government, and the people of Oman are working to find solutions, build partnerships, and work to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is reopened to trade.”

A planned maritime agreement would strengthen information sharing and exchanges of expertise with the Omani Maritime Security Center, building on what Britain describes as Oman’s important role in regional stability and safeguarding trade.

The sultan said the countries remained in close contact as they worked to address regional challenges.

“We have great relations with Britain; we interact all the time, coordinating our moves and also helping each other out,” he said.

Beyond investment and security, the visit is expected to produce agreements on education and space cooperation.

Britain’s Chevening Scholarship Programme will return to Oman, with applications opening in August 2027. Run by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, the program will offer Omanis opportunities to study at British institutions.

The countries also plan to sign an agreement on the responsible use of AI in education, including support for English-language learning and guidance to help teachers use the technology safely and effectively.

A separate agreement between the UK Space Agency and the Omani government would promote exchanges of expertise and cooperation on policy, scientific research and innovation.

The sultan’s three-day state visit, hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, highlights a relationship spanning nearly four centuries.

“We have so many things that we started from a long time back,” the sultan said. “Together, we will have great success in the coming years.”