ISLAMABAD: A spokesman for Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the Makkah Mutual Defense Agreement, signed between Pakistan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia last month, is a “defense alliance” and there are no plans to expand it at present.

This statement came in response to a question during a weekly press conference about how Pakistan would uphold its commitments under the agreement after the Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia.

No military response discussed under Makkah pact over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Islamabad also said that there ​were no discussions about a military reaction from Islamabad under the Makkah agreement in response to the Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia, but added that ‌Pakistan will “act” ‌when the “time comes.”

The ‌joint defense agreement ​signed last ‌month stipulates that an armed ‌attack on any one of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on ‌all of them.

“There is no such thing under ⁠discussion ⁠right now … When time comes (we) will act under the agreement,” foreign ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said at a weekly media briefing.