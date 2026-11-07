MADRID: Representatives of international human rights organizations briefed Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Shahin on their methods for monitoring and documenting violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian Territory.

They stated that their reports address violations by Israel, settler violence, illegal outpost construction, displacement plans, and other infractions throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.

The minister met with representatives from Human Rights Watch, Open Society, and Global Echo during the symposium “Can the EU deliver justice for the Palestinian people?” at the Spanish Cultural Center.

The meeting discussed potential EU measures to better address Palestinian concerns, support the realization of the state of Palestine, and uphold Palestinian rights, especially the right to self-determination.

Discussions addressed the obligations of third-party states, particularly regarding bans on importing and marketing settlement products in EU member states, and prohibitions on investing in settlements and related companies.

Given the illegality of settlements on occupied Palestinian land, participants also considered measures to pressure for ending economic and commercial ties and suspending agreements related to settlement activities.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that settler terrorism in the West Bank seeks to forcibly displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands, and noted that these escalating assaults are occurring under international observation.

At a ceremony in Istanbul, Erdogan noted that over 3,000 attacks and violations against Palestinians were documented in the West Bank in October alone.

He referenced a recent incident in which an international delegation of lawmakers, academics, and politicians was denied entry to the West Bank.

He also highlighted the case of American photojournalist Heidi Levine, who was assaulted by settlers on Oct. 16 while covering the olive harvest in Abu Falah, east of Ramallah, resulting in severe injuries.

Erdogan stated that global institutions responsible for peace, security, and stability “are merely watching events in Gaza from the sidelines.”

He emphasized that Turkiye was dedicating its efforts and resources to building a more just and free world.

“Over the past year alone, 1,500 of our brothers and sisters have lost their lives, and nearly 5,500 Palestinians have been wounded in these attacks,” Erdogan stated.

He noted that Gaza’s residents continued to struggle for survival amid destroyed homes and debris, facing severe shortages of fuel and hospital equipment, as well as ongoing obstruction of humanitarian aid.