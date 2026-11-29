RAMALLAH: Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, has warned that the international body may withdraw its mandate to oversee the territory’s postwar reconstruction unless Israel fulfills its obligations under last year’s ceasefire agreement.

Established by US President Donald Trump to oversee his plan to end the war in Gaza and coordinate the rebuilding of the devastated territory, the Board of Peace is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement the administration’s 20-point peace framework, announced in October 2025.

According to Israeli media reports, Mladenov sent Netanyahu a message on Tuesday emphasizing that the board was not seeking additional concessions but demanding implementation of commitments already made under Trump’s plan.

These include meeting humanitarian benchmarks and allowing newly established Palestinian governance and security bodies to begin operating in the Gaza Strip, replacing Hamas in administering the territory.

The Board of Peace has already established a Palestinian technocratic administration, invited applications from several thousand Palestinians to join a new police force and trained hundreds of Moroccan soldiers for its planned International Stabilization Force (ISF), which is intended to help maintain security during the postwar transition.

However, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has yet to enter the territory, police recruits have not begun training in Egypt, and the international stabilization force has not deployed.

Netanyahu’s government has so far withheld the necessary approvals for these bodies to begin their work, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The latest warning comes months after Hamas agreed to the Board of Peace’s roadmap for disarming the Palestinian group. Israel rejected the proposal, objecting to its gradual implementation, and has prevented the establishment of the mechanisms intended to facilitate the weapons handover.

The Times of Israel reported that the Board of Peace had initially refrained from applying significant pressure on Netanyahu, recognizing that he was reluctant to take steps that political rivals could portray as weakness during an election campaign.

But following the Oct. 27 vote, which failed to produce a conclusive result, the board signaled that it was no longer prepared to wait indefinitely.

Several of its officials have since intensified public criticism of Netanyahu’s government in media interviews, according to the Israeli newspaper.

Despite the October 2025 ceasefire, hostilities have continued in Gaza. In a recent Israeli strike on a clinic in the territory, two staff members of Doctors Without Borders were killed, bringing the medical charity’s total staff death toll in Gaza to 17.