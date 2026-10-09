RIYADH: Strong and widespread condemnation against the Houthi attacks targeting King Khalid airport on the Saudi capital came in swift on Friday, with statements also reiterating solidarity and support for the Kingdom.

Saudia pilot Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami and two others died while a number of people were also injured during the attacks , Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed on Friday. The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second attack targeted a Saudia aircraft, authorities reported.

Gulf Cooperation Council chief Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his “grave denunciation and unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack” by the Houthis targeting King Khalid airport.

“The Houthi militia’s deliberate targeting of civilian airports and civilians demands serious international action and decisive measures to ensure deterrence and prevent the recurrence of such attacks, which flagrantly violate the most fundamental humanitarian principles and international covenants,” a statement said.

“The security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security of GCC member states, underscoring the Council’s absolute support for the Kingdom in all steps taken to safeguard its security, protect its capabilities, and defend its territorial integrity,” the statement added.

‘Attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a social media post, reiterated the bloc’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region and emphasized that attacks on civilian infrastructure were unacceptable.

“Houthis have once again struck Riyadh’s airport, taking three innocent lives. My thoughts are with the families of the victims,” she said.

“We stand in full solidarity with the people of Saudi Arabia and all our Gulf partners.”

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure are unacceptable, Iran’s proxies must stop their reckless and violent acts,” von der Leyen posted on X.

Kuwait issues strong condemnation

Kuwait also strongly denounced what is described were “blatant attacks” launched by the Houthi militia, which resulted in deaths and injuries as well as material damage.

“The Ministry emphasizes the State of Kuwait’s categorical rejection of these cowardly attacks and their repetition, due to the direct threat they pose to the security of the region, the safety of civilians and civilian facilities, and air navigation, affirming the necessity of an immediate cessation of such hostile acts,” a statement read.

Kuwait reiterated its absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for “all measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and the protection of its citizens and residents on its territory.”

Former GCC chief says attacks threaten regional security, stability

Qatar’s former Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary-general, Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, also strongly condemned the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, describing them as a violation of the Kingdom’s security, stability and sovereignty.

Al-Attiyah said aggression against Saudi Arabia threatened not only the Kingdom but also the security and stability of all GCC member states and their populations.

Attempts to destabilize the region threatened decades of progress in regional security and stability, built on cooperation, coordination and solidarity among Gulf countries, he said.

Jordan says attacks flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a condemnation following the two attacks launched by the Houthi militia on Thursday, which targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority confirmed the attacks resulted in the death of three individuals including a Saudia pilot, Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami. A Saudi aircraft, which had no passengers on board, was also damaged.

Saudia Group announces with profound sorrow the passing of Captain Hamoud Ali AlKalthami, honoring his dedication and professionalism.

The ministry said the attacks are a flagrant violation of Saudi sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

The spokesperson for the Ministry, Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali, renewed Jordan’s condemnation of the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its civilian and economic facilities, and Jordan’s absolute solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Al-Majali expressed his sincerest condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.