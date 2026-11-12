GAZA CITY: A surgeon and a 13-year-old boy were among those killed in an Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital on Thursday during a day of deadly strike across the territory.



Six people were killed and dozens wounded in the bombing of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, a civil defense official told AFP.

The facility is one of the main hospital's still operating in the territory, where Israel has repeatedly targeted health care since it started the war on Gaza in October 2023.



At least 11 Palestinians were killed in total in Israeli attacks across the territory on Thursday, AFP reported.

Nasser Hospital, located in Khan Younis, confirmed the deaths in a statement, while a doctor there said that nearly 30 were wounded.

Hospital staff salvage medical equipment from a damaged area inside Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis

Head of surgery at the complex, Dr. Ayman Abu Obeid, told Arab News: "We were hit by a direct strike on the doctors’ offices and the patients’ rooms."

Among those killed was Dr. Rizk Abu Shaira, a surgeon who featured in a 2026 documentary, Reuters reported. The dead also included a 13-year-old boy, ⁠according to Gaza's education ministry.



Gaza's civil defense agency said the bodies from the strike had been recovered from the targeted building, which a medical source said was the surgery ward of Nasser Hospital.

British surgeon Goher Rahbour, who is volunteering at Nasser Hospital, said that the strike occurred just after midnight and shook the whole building, AP reported.



“It was extremely smoky,” said Rahbour, who was on the fourth floor of the surgical department at the time. The recovery area on the same floor was reduced to rubble, he said.



He said he had been operating alongside Abu Shaira just hours before the strike. “Lovely guy, happy and smiling,” Rahbour said.

The Israeli military confirmed the attack on the medical complex, saying they targeted "a senior Hamas terrorist and additional terrorists from Hamas's military wing" who it said were operating from the hospital, AFP reported.

Abu Obeid rejected the Israeli account: “There were no armed men or fighters inside the hospital building.”

Missile remains found inside Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas in a statement denied using the hospital for military purposes, saying Israel put forward "a false narrative" to justify airstrikes, AFP reported.

Ahmed Al-Farra, a doctor and the general director of the hospital, told AP that no warning came before the attack.



Al-Farra said surgeries and other services had been suspended because of damage to the building where medical personnel were already struggling to provide care due to supply shortages and “miserable” conditions.



He said other nearby medical facilities were not equipped to do the type of “specialized surgeries” that Nasser Hospital had been providing.

Gaza's civil defense agency reported five more deaths on Thursday, according to AFP. One person was killed by "Israeli gunfire" near the Al-Bureij camp and another in an "Israeli drone strike" targeting a vehicle near Deir Al-Balah, both in central Gaza.

Palestinians inspect a vehicle hit by an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Two more people were killed in an Israeli strike on a vehicle near Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital and one was killed in a drone strike in Jabalia in northern Gaza, bringing Thursday's death toll to 11.

The Board of Peace, the body in charge of overseeing Gaza’s ceasefire plan, called to “immediately” implement the initiative after the hospital strike.

“The tragic loss of life following an Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis underscores precisely why President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan must be implemented immediately without further delay,” the Board said in a statement.





A Palestinian man inspects damage inside a building at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has continued to bomb Gaza since a ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025, after two years of war triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the ceasefire, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.

During the same period, the Israeli military has reported the loss of seven soldiers, as well as one civilian contractor.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed seven people, including a 13-year-old boy, in the Gaza Strip, according to local emergency services, while the Israeli military said it had targeted “military operatives.”



