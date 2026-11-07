WASHINGTON: The United States is offering a $20 million reward “and possible relocation” for information about Iran’s nuclear program, the military said Friday, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that it has been obliterated.

A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, “is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community,” US Central Command said in a statement posted on X.