BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government commissioner at the Military Court, Judge Claude Ghanem, on Wednesday charged three Hezbollah members with “forming armed groups without the consent of the authorities and equipping them with individual and medium-range weapons with the aim of undermining the authority of the state.”

The charges relate to the detention of five men in the Jurd Al-Batroun and Bsharri areas of northern Lebanon on Nov. 10. The men were reportedly carrying maps of the area but no mobile phones.

Ghanem identified the defendants as Bilal Al-Asaad, Akram Barq and Ali Al-Mohammad. Al-Asaad owns the vehicle in which the five men were traveling through the predominantly Maronite Christian area, where Hezbollah has no known presence. They were detained following a chance encounter with a Bsharri municipal patrol.

The Bsharri case comes amid separate investigations into Hezbollah members accused of transporting explosives in Dahr Al-Baidar and the Bekaa Valley. Together, the cases mark an unprecedented escalation in the judiciary’s confrontation with the Iran-backed group over its military and security activities outside the authority of the state.

Lebanon’s judiciary has emerged as a new arena in the struggle between state institutions and Hezbollah following a series of government decisions, beginning in August 2025, aimed at bringing weapons under state control and outlawing the group’s military activities.

Hezbollah has rejected the decisions and refused to comply.

The question now is whether the Lebanese state has become sufficiently strong to hold Hezbollah to account without bowing to pressure, or whether the group retains the ability to impose its will on official institutions through threats and intimidation.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem and several of the group’s MPs have warned that “patience has limits.”

A senior judicial source told Arab News: “Proceeding with accountability for Hezbollah’s violations is, first and foremost, a political decision. But the political authorities must not retreat in the face of any pressure Hezbollah may exert, so that the judiciary does not become the scapegoat.”

The source said Al-Asaad, one of the three defendants, had previously been detained by security agencies at the request of the judiciary but was subsequently released, possibly for political reasons.

“Today, he is being pursued again under the same political umbrella,” the source said.

Al-Asaad is described as a Hezbollah organizational official in northern Lebanon.

The judicial source expressed concern that the government’s determination to hold Hezbollah to account could lead to a confrontation if the group threatened to mobilize its supporters on the streets.

The source recalled the Tayouneh clashes of 2021, when protests targeting Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut port explosion case, descended into violence.

The clashes revived painful memories of Lebanon’s civil war, leaving seven people dead and more than 30 members and supporters of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement wounded.

Recent political and military developments in Lebanon point to an apparent decline in Hezbollah’s influence. The group appears to be seeking alternative means of shaping political and security decisions following the losses it sustained in two rounds of conflict it initiated with Israel since 2023.

President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam succeeded in overcoming opposition from Shiite political factions to form a government, depriving Hezbollah of the effective Cabinet veto it had previously enjoyed through a “blocking third” of ministerial seats.

They benefited from public support for the new administration and international backing, particularly from Washington, which set limits on Hezbollah’s participation in government and demanded anti-corruption measures and structural reforms.

Washington also attached conditions to reconstruction efforts, calling for the full implementation of international resolutions, a permanent ceasefire, and the restoration of the state’s exclusive authority over national defense and the possession of weapons.

Workers set up a prefabricated house to provide housing for families whose homes have been destroyed in the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, in the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh (Western Zawtar) in southern Lebanon, on September 21, 2026. (AFP)

Salam’s government has filled vacant posts across public institutions, appointed a new army commander, central bank governor and director general of General Security, and revitalized regulatory bodies — measures that have weakened Hezbollah’s longstanding grip on the state.

Political researcher Harith Suleiman, who recently published a book critical of Hezbollah titled “Ruin in Cloaks of Sanctity,” believes the group’s operational capabilities have deteriorated following the loss of several tiers of its leadership.

“Never before has Hezbollah loaded explosives onto a truck on an open road from the Bekaa to Beirut,” he told Arab News. “Nor have we seen explosives belonging to the group transported on a donkey crossing the mountains between Lebanon and Syria. Nor have we seen it send young men without protection to the Bsharri area without arrangements or an exit plan.”

“Hezbollah used to act with high efficiency and caution,” Suleiman said. “In principle, it did not need to send weapons to the southern suburbs of Beirut, where its warehouses were full and its weapons were distributed and ready.”

He said the group’s new generation of leaders lacked the vision and experience of their predecessors and was making mistakes.

“Hezbollah is in disarray. Neither it nor the axis it belongs to wants to acknowledge defeat, leaving decisions to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard intelligence,” Suleiman said.

Supporters of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah wave flags of the group as they attend a ceremony commemorating the Iran-backed group's annual Martyrs' Day in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 11, 2026. (AFP)

He added that the Lebanese state had previously afforded Hezbollah complete protection.

“Even a gendarme would salute a Hezbollah gunman who passed in front of him,” he said. “But the situation has changed through the presidential oath and government decisions. There is now a central decision within the security and military agencies to control Hezbollah’s weapons, and sovereign initiatives have become possible — although they remain cautious so far.”

Nevertheless, Suleiman said Hezbollah remained deeply entrenched in the state apparatus, including within the military.

“There are hundreds of officers whose appointments were made through Hezbollah’s intervention,” he said. “These officers no longer face Israel, Hezbollah, the control of illegal crossings, or even traffic management in Beirut.”

Hezbollah has objected to the judicial measures taken against its members. The group’s MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan described those held in connection with the Bsharri case as “detainees,” claiming the young men had been on a “social, humanitarian and development mission.”

Al-Hajj Hassan accused the authorities of “politicizing the case,” saying the charges were based on government decisions that Hezbollah had rejected, particularly the March 2 decision banning its military and security activities and requiring all weapons to be brought under state control.

He warned that “patience has limits,” raising fresh concerns about the potential consequences of the standoff between Hezbollah and official institutions.

The group’s rejection of the judicial measures presents a test of the Lebanese authorities’ ability to enforce their decisions and prosecute activities they deem illegal.

It also highlights the continuing struggle over Hezbollah’s influence within state institutions and whether, despite the political and security changes Lebanon has undergone, the group retains sufficient leverage to intervene in sensitive judicial cases.

Reports previously circulated within the Military Court that a Hezbollah delegation had visited the court before charges and detention orders were issued in connection with the Dahr Al-Baidar explosives case.

The delegation reportedly demanded not only that the suspects be spared detention but also that the explosives be returned, claiming they belonged to Hezbollah.

Whether the group can still use its institutional connections to secure such concessions remains an open question.

Opinion in Lebanon is divided between those who believe “the judiciary will accommodate Hezbollah” and those who believe “the judicial path is bold and must not stop at pursuing those who transported or accompanied the explosives, but must expose the entire network of responsibility.”

“The real test lies in whether the judiciary can pursue the investigation without red lines, and whether political or party communications will determine the ceiling of prosecutions,” one observer said.

Supporters of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah wave flags of the group as they attend a ceremony commemorating the Iran-backed group's annual Martyrs' Day in Beirut's southern suburbs on November 11, 2026. (AFP)

Political analyst Tony Francis believes that “Hezbollah’s political mindset does not hesitate to do anything, because it is a mobilization party.”

“But the conditions that prevailed in May 2008, when the black-shirted men took to the streets of Beirut to control it, are different from today,” he told Arab News. “At the time, Lebanese political leaders were with the party, and the parties it supported were themselves armed. The ground was ready for a coup against sovereignty.”

“Today, no one is with Hezbollah,” Francis said. “Even Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri cannot oppose the work of the judiciary or the military and security agencies.”

He said Hezbollah had ceded its decision-making autonomy to Iran, but that more than five months had passed since the Islamabad agreement without any meaningful change.

“Inside Lebanon, Hezbollah no longer has resistance,” Francis said. “Israeli warplanes enter people’s homes in the south and even in Beirut’s southern suburbs, and Hezbollah does not even throw a stone or a stick at them.”

“The clearest proof of the loss of resistance is the Israeli army’s strikes on the town of Ain Al-Tineh in the western Bekaa on Thursday night, on the grounds that Hezbollah has a training camp there,” he said. “I do not believe Hezbollah can withstand any confrontation with the Lebanese army.”

Lebanese soldiers deploy in Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, one of three so-called pilot zones following the withdrawal of Israeli forces under a US-brokered ceasefire, on July 26, 2026. (REUTERS)

Francis said the government’s efforts to bring unauthorized weapons under state control were a natural step toward restoring its authority.

“I ask Hezbollah today: where do we place the armed clashes that took place yesterday and today between van drivers in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which resulted in casualties?” he said. “Is that part of the resistance? People in the suburbs are calling for the army to deploy and take measures to prevent this lawlessness. Can Hezbollah prevent the army?”

He described the state’s approach as a gradual process of “nibbling away” at armed groups.

“The pressure on Hezbollah is now great, and it is not only local,” Francis said. “There is American pressure, with threats of further sanctions against major political figures. This helps the Lebanese state restore its balance.”

“In May 2008, a colleague heard a Hezbollah official say that the party could control the entire country within six hours,” he said. “But today, all of that has evaporated. Conditions have changed, and the state is no longer able to retreat. The eighth round of direct Israeli-Lebanese negotiations is approaching, and the state has no choice but to engage in them to the end.”

Aoun set out the stakes in his Independence Day address on Nov. 22, emphasizing the centrality of the rule of law to Lebanon’s sovereignty.

“If we want to build a homeland, we must all be under the roof of the law and the roof of the judiciary,” he said. “There is no longer summer and winter on the same roof. There are no mafias or security pockets, no smuggling or money laundering or drug trafficking, no interference in the judiciary or the security agencies, no protection rackets or favoritism, and no immunity for criminals, corrupt figures or offenders.”

“Justice is the decisive factor, and it is the only immunity in the hands of every citizen. This is my pledge,” Aoun said.

In his address, Aoun referred to “certain influential circles in the Iranian regime” when discussing foreign interference as a threat to Lebanese independence.

At the same time, he sought to reassure Hezbollah’s supporters that the group could still have a place in Lebanon’s domestic political landscape, provided it returned to the fold of the state.