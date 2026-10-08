DUBAI: The Pentagon has directed the US military’s Central Command a few days ago to complete preparations for the resumption of large-scale combat operations against Iran, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, quoting senior American officials.

The directive did not include a specific date for launching the offensive, and President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to resume the fighting, Ravid said in his report for Israeli broadcaster N12.

American and Israeli sources said this could happen before the US midterm elections, and perhaps even before the Israeli elections, which will be held a week earlier.

If extensive combat operations are resumed, they are expected to include massive bombings of energy, infrastructure, and nuclear targets in Iran, Ravid said, quoting sources familiar with the matter.