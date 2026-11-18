RIYADH: The US State Department reiterated its security warning to American citizens in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Wednesday, after both countries came under attack from Iran and its allies.

The department reissued alerts last sent late in October calling for “heightened vigilance” in both countries because of attacks by Iran and its Yemeni allies the Houthis.

The group attempted to attack Saudi Arabia again on Wednesday, while Bahrain said it was attacked for a second day in a row after Tehran said it had launched drones at the island kingdom on Tuesday.