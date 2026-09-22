THE UNITED NATIONS, United States: The United States on Tuesday criticized the lack of “legitimate” leaders to govern Sudan, saying that rival military forces have not made serious commitments to end war in the country.

“Neither the Sudanese Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, nor their respective leaders, represent legitimate, constitutional governance for Sudan — they rule through force of arms alone,” said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

“The conduct of each leader of the warring factions renders them ineligible to govern the country,” he added in a statement.