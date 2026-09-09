Military operations in Yemen intensified on Wednesday with clashes expanding across several fronts, according to reports by Saudi-owned news channels Al Arabiya and Al Hadath.

Yemen's armed forced said on Wednesday that they had launched a large-scale operation in southern Maareb.

The Yemeni armed forces reported that fighting with the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been continuing on the Taiz fronts of Toil and Al-Barah, and claim to have inflicted heavy losses on the group.

Al Arabiya and Al Hadath have reported that Yemeni government forces have captured areas in southern Maareb, as well as several positions in the northern and southern sectors.

The forces have also reportedly captured new positions and villages on the Al-Kaddah front west of Taiz during an operation against the Houthis.

The offensive was accompanied by heavy clashes, artillery fire and airstrikes targeting Houthi positions, gatherings and reinforcements in the area.

Al Arabiya and Al Hadath sources also said the Yemeni armed forces had launched a counterattack against Houthi positions on the Meris front north of Al-Dhale Governorate.

The sources also reported that Yemeni military aircraft had carried out several airstrikes on the Houthi-held Helan Mountains west of Maareb.