ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces have said they have carried out 1,208 strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets as part of their Operation Dawn of Yemen, and claim to have neutralized about 370 field commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled about 120 military vehicles and other assets.

A military spokesperson said operations targeted Houthi gatherings, movements, reinforcements, fortifications, firing positions and vehicles, using combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers.

In Taiz, government forces and the Popular Resistance seized positions on several fronts and repelled Houthi attempts to retake them, while airstrikes targeted the militia’s gatherings and equipment, the spokesperson said.

On the fronts in Jouf and Marib, as well as southern and western sectors, government forces have continued striking Houthi positions and movements and engaged in clashes that resulted in the recapture of further positions and losses among the militia’s personnel and equipment.

The armed forces said they would continue operations with the aim of achieving the objectives of the campaign, restoring state institutions and ending the threat posed by the Houthis. They added that precautions were being taken to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.