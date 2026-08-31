JEDDAH: The opening round of the Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack concluded on Saturday at Jeddah Corniche Circuit with Mamoun Amr Alkabbani emerging the fastest winner following three days of competition from Aug. 27 to 29.

The championship is being held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the competition, managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, and in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the official partner.

The opening round featured 88 male and female competitors across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup.

In Class 1, Alkabbani claimed first place in 1 minute, 12.279 seconds, followed by Faisal Alkabbani second in 1:12.300 and Muhammed Abudawood in third with 1:16.166.

In Class 2A, Bader Saleh Alyahya secured first place in 1:28.016, followed by Faris Karem Althagafi and Alwaleed Zaki. In Class 2B, Sulaiman Alsaheel took the category win in 1:19.341, ahead of Mohammed A. Alsheryan and Sultan Hamdi.

In Class 3A, Mahmoud Abed finished first in 1:20.738, followed by Andulaziz Hani Saab and Ahmed Binkhanen. In Class 3B, Nawaf Talal Alloush topped the category in 1:24.788, ahead of Wesam Khalil and Sultan Kayello.

In Class 4A, Hisham Bediea Al-Bediea won in 1:26.799, followed by Abdulrhman Al-Odil and Muhannad Salamah. In Class 4B, Samir M. Ahmad won in 1:26.807, ahead of Abdulaziz Alfudhili and Ammar Ali Alrubaiie.

In Class 5A, Mazen Jamil Hijazi won in 1:36.271, followed by Faisal Noaman and Mostafa Elberjawi. In Class 5B, Hatem Al Hazmi secured the category in 1:28.869, followed by Omar Aldini and Mohammed Habbal.

In Class SC, Saeed Zaki Almouri claimed first in 1:17.059, ahead of Abdullah Ahmed Alamri in second. In Class SS, Abdulaziz Alramih took first place in 1:18.055.

In the Ladies Cup, Reem Thamer Al-Aboud won in 1:29.579, followed by Jasmine Al-Sayed and Enas Hamzah Abtini.

The Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack season consists of three rounds, all taking place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Round two is scheduled for Sept. 3 and 4, with the third and final round on Oct. 15 and 16.