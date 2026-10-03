JEDDAH: Jeddah Corniche Circuit hosted the conclusion of Race 1 of the opening round of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship, certified by the FIA, on Friday, Oct. 2.

Organized by ALTAWKILAT Motorsport, with the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation serving as sporting regulator, the championship saw Welsh driver Archie Owen of 7.23 Racing claim victory, securing his first Formula 4 race win in only his second-ever F4 participation.

Harrison Mackie of iCONNA by Aramco Digital finished second, 4.232 seconds behind. Austrian driver Marlon Bayer of Wrap & Fly completed the podium in third, 4.521 seconds behind the leader. Mansour bin Ali Al-Mokbel, acting CEO of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and CEO of Saudi Motorsport Company, crowned the top finishers at the end of the race.

Featuring 15 drivers, Race 1 witnessed several changes at the front of the field, with Owen climbing from fourth on the starting grid to take victory. Mackie, who had started from pole position, finished second, while Bayer placed third after starting from second. Amin Kara Osman finished fourth, followed by Isaac Seah in fifth.

Among the Saudi drivers, Faris Organji moved up from 11th on the starting grid to finish ninth, while Abdullah Kamel, who had started fifth, finished 14th.

Driver classification after Race 1 of the opening round of the 2026 Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship:

Archie Owen, Wales – 7.23 Racing

Harrison Mackie, Great Britain – iCONNA by Aramco Digital

Marlon Bayer, Austria – Wrap & Fly

Amin Kara Osman, Germany – 7.23 Racing

Isaac Seah, Singapore – Peax

Lucas Nanji, Canada – Wrap & Fly

Devin Waltz, US – My Car

Veer Chopra, India – Zahid Group

Faris Organji, Saudi Arabia – Cyberani by Aramco Digital

Zakaria Doleh, UAE – SDEC – Saudi Diesel

Friday’s program began with the first free practice session for the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship at 2 p.m., followed by Qualifying 1 at 4:50 p.m. and Race 1 at 8:30 p.m. The day’s program also included the Motor Mania JDM Cup.

Qualifying 1 saw close competition at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Harrison Mackie topping the timesheets after setting the fastest lap. He finished just 0.010 seconds ahead of Marlon Bayer, who placed second. Amin Kara Osman finished third, followed by Archie Owen in fourth, while Abdullah Kamel recorded the fifth-fastest time of the session.

The opening-round program continues on Oct. 3, with the second free practice session at 2 p.m., followed by Qualifying 2 at 4:40 p.m. Race 2, the final race of the opening round, will take place at 8:45 p.m., followed by the podium ceremony at 9:25 p.m. Saturday’s program will also feature the Motor Mania GT showcase race at 7 p.m.