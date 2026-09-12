PRYPCO will feature at the Madrid and Baku Grands Prix with Oracle Red Bull Racing in a special collaboration powered by DAMAC Properties.

The collaboration brings together brands united by a shared focus on speed, innovation and performance.

While Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to push the boundaries of what is possible on the track, PRYPCO is helping reshape access to real estate by using technology to lower traditional barriers to entry and make property ownership in Dubai more accessible to a broader audience.

PRYPCO branding will appear on the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB22 car’s halo, as well as the team principal and driver team kit, and race suits, providing the PropTech platform with global visibility across two of the most anticipated races on the Formula 1 calendar, the Madrid and Baku Grands Prix.

“PRYPCO’s collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to position PRYPCO as a global PropTech leader born in Dubai. Just as the sport pushes boundaries on the track, we are constantly challenging traditional models of investment and creating smarter, more accessible ways for people to participate in wealth creation,” Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of PRYPCO, said.

Essa Ibrahim, co-founder and president of PRYPCO, added: “In motorsport, the result is decided in milliseconds. Investing has never moved at that speed. PRYPCO was built to change that. Speed and efficiency are at the core of DAMAC’s partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and at the core of how we build. On the track, every decision counts. In investment, it should be no different. People should reach opportunities through solutions that are simple, seamless and built for speed. From Madrid to Baku, PRYPCO carries that idea onto the RB22.”

Paul Gandolfi, chief commercial officer at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Formula 1 is a sport driven by innovation, precision and the ambition to continually push the boundaries of what’s possible. Bringing together Oracle Red Bull Racing, DAMAC and PRYPCO creates a powerful collaboration founded on those same principles.”