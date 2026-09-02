JEDDAH: Eighty-eight male and female drivers will compete in Round 2 of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Thursday and Friday (September 3-4), according to the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), which owns and supervises the competition. The event is managed by Bakhashab Motorsport and organized in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the championship’s official partner.

Round 2 follows a closely contested opening event, where Mamoun Amr Alkabbani claimed first place in the overall classification after recording the fastest time of 1 minute, 12.279 seconds, setting a new championship record, according to SAMF. Faisal Alkabbani finished second, while Muhammed Abudawood placed third in the opening round.

According to the organizers, the second round will feature 88 competitors across 11 categories, in addition to the Ladies Cup. Thursday’s program will begin at 2 p.m. with administrative checks and technical scrutineering for participating cars, followed by a familiarization lap of the course. The mandatory drivers’ briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m., with free practice for each category commencing at 6 p.m.

Official competition will take place on Friday, with the first competitive run beginning at 4 p.m. and the second run at 7:15 p.m. The classification in each category will be determined by the best time recorded across the two runs. The final classification will be announced at 11 p.m., followed by the podium ceremony and presentation of awards to the winners in each category, according to SAMF.

The second round is significant as the championship moves into the second half of its three-round season and the battle for the overall lead intensifies ahead of the third and final round.

The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack consists of three rounds, all held at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with the third and final round scheduled for October 15-16. The championship, according to SAMF, aims to provide drivers with an organized competitive environment to develop their skills and gain experience, while supporting Saudi talent, broadening participation, and strengthening the presence of motorsport across the Kingdom.