NBB rolls out bulk cash deposit machines in Bahrain

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has launched state-of-the-art, high-speed large cash deposit machines (CDM) in Bahrain. This comes in line with the bank’s vision toward expanding its transaction banking offering by digitalizing its clients’ cash management and improving their accessibility to other bank services.

Corporate clients are deploying NBB CDMs in their head offices and retail outlets. Accessed by biometric scan, clients can deposit cash up to 20,000 notes at a time. Cash is instantly credited to the client’s account with no need to visit NBB branches.

Head of SME and Commercial at NBB Arif Janahi said: “In line with Bahrain’s vision and NBB’s focus on supporting the development of its SMEs, we’re delighted to roll out further digital service innovations that enable our valued clients to better manage their banking and cash transactions. We’re investing significantly in ensuring NBB’s platforms and services are world-class and that our clients are gaining maximum value through their partnership with NBB.”

Ali Abdulkarim, head of coverage, corporate and institutional investment banking, added: “We will be rolling out additional machines that help us in our mission to get closer to those we serve and to enhance their banking experience and our value proposition.”