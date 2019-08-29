You are here

NBB rolls out bulk cash deposit machines in Bahrain

Head of SME and Commercial at NBB Arif Janahi and Ali Abdulkarim, head of coverage, corporate and institutional investment banking.
National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has launched state-of-the-art, high-speed large cash deposit machines (CDM) in Bahrain. This comes in line with the bank’s vision toward expanding its transaction banking offering by digitalizing its clients’ cash management and improving their accessibility to other bank services.
Corporate clients are deploying NBB CDMs in their head offices and retail outlets. Accessed by biometric scan, clients can deposit cash up to 20,000 notes at a time. Cash is instantly credited to the client’s account with no need to visit NBB branches.
Head of SME and Commercial at NBB Arif Janahi said: “In line with Bahrain’s vision and NBB’s focus on supporting the development of its SMEs, we’re delighted to roll out further digital service innovations that enable our valued clients to better manage their banking and cash transactions. We’re investing significantly in ensuring NBB’s platforms and services are world-class and that our clients are gaining maximum value through their partnership with NBB.”
Ali Abdulkarim, head of coverage, corporate and institutional investment banking, added: “We will be rolling out additional machines that help us in our mission to get closer to those we serve and to enhance their banking experience and our value proposition.”

Oppo has established new global sales and marketing business units to drive the company’s integrated development in global markets and provide consumers around the world with quality smart products and services. Alen Wu, previously vice president and president of international business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Sales, and Brian Shen, previously vice president and president of Mainland China business, has been appointed as vice president and president of Global Marketing. Both Wu and Shen will report to Oppo CEO Tony Chen.
“We have always run our business with a global vision of ‘One Market, One Oppo.’ We consider global markets as one market, therefore we need to focus on worldwide resource integration for development globally,” said Chen. “Both Alen and Brian are outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Oppo. I am confident that they will lead our global team.”


