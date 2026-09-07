First Projects Ltd. has announced its collaboration with global hospitality leader Hyatt to introduce Hyatt Regency Private Residences Riyadh Downtown, a standalone Hyatt Regency branded residence in Riyadh.

The development, previously known as First Projects Sky, will be officially known as Hyatt Regency Private Residences Riyadh Downtown, reflecting its distinctive position at the heart of the capital.

Supported by the Hyatt Regency brand’s acclaimed hospitality and service standards spanning nearly 60 years, alongside the local expertise of First Projects Ltd., Hyatt Regency Private Residences Riyadh Downtown is set to bring a new era of residential living to the city, with an atmosphere tailored to its central Riyadh location.

Located in Al-Olaya District, this residence will place residence owners at the epicenter of Riyadh’s established business corridor. The residence is curated for the high-achieving urbanist, with the design offering inviting living spaces in a contemporary setting that fosters connection, comfort, and community. Residents will enjoy hotel-inspired comfort with an elevated fitness center, indoor swimming pool, and dedicated wellness facilities, all within accessible reach of the King Fahd National Library and KAFD.

“The launch of Hyatt Regency Private Residences Riyadh Downtown marks a strategic step in elevating our residential portfolio,” said Mohamad Dabboussi, CEO of First Projects Ltd. “By integrating Hyatt’s hospitality-led living standards into our developments, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class value in Riyadh’s most coveted district, pairing our local development strength with the Hyatt Regency’s brand stewardship to deliver private residences defined by trust and design.”

Tina Necrason, global head of branded residential at Hyatt, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with First Projects to introduce Hyatt Regency Private Residences to Riyadh as we continue to expand our global residential footprint. This community reflects our vision and commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed homes with a focus on personalized service and amenities.”

“Riyadh continues to evolve as one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-growing cities, with demand on the rise for branded homes that deliver both lifestyle and long-term value. This standalone Hyatt Regency Private Residences reflects the brand’s decades of hospitality strength and global recognition,” added Briana Swift, RVP of development, Saudi Arabia, Hyatt. “This community will offer homeowners the confidence of a globally recognized brand, paired with a sense of connection designed for everyday living.”

Hyatt Regency Private Residences Riyadh Downtown represents a shared commitment to the future of Riyadh’s branded residential living and urban landscape. As Riyadh evolves, the development will stand as a definitive address for residence owners who value privacy, architectural integrity, and world-class service.