Japan imports first LNG from China as utilities try to cut costs

The shipment shows the increasing flexibility of the Asian LNG market. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Prices for spot LNG in Asia have sunk to near record lows in recent weeks as a wave of new supply from the US and Australia comes on to the market
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan imported its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from China in July as utilities from the world’s biggest buyer of the fuel seek out new suppliers and try to lower costs amid tough competition at home.

The shipment illustrates the increasing flexibility of the Asian LNG market. China has become the world’s second-largest LNG buyer amid a surge in domestic gas usage. However, the country has started to re-export shipments amid a lull in summer gas consumption and Japanese buyers are scooping up the cargoes to reduce their fuel expenses.

The cargo of 70,560 tons of LNG was shipped from the Hainan LNG Terminal, which is operated by state-owned CNOOC, to Chita near Nagoya, where Toho Gas jointly operates an LNG terminal with JERA, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It was delivered at $5.68 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below Japan’s average import cost of $9.50 per mmBtu for LNG during July, according to Ministry of Finance data released on Thursday.

Toho Gas declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. CNOOC did not immediate reply for a request for comment.

A search through Japan’s official trade statistics shows it is the first LNG cargo from China since 1988, when the Japanese government started publishing import and export figures.

Prices for spot LNG in Asia have sunk to near record lows in recent weeks as a wave of new supply from the US and Australia comes on to the market.

The decline in spot market prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is pushing Japanese utilities in Japan to be more aggressive in price reviews built into traditional long-term contracts linked to oil prices.

They are also buying more LNG on the spot market as part of this shift in approach. Japanese utilities have previously favored stability of supply over price, partly because they could pass on the costs to consumers.

The liberalization of Japan’s energy markets means the old guard gas and electric utilities are losing customers to new entrants and they are trying to cut costs.

With summer temperatures peaking, Japanese electric utilities have also been rushing to replenish stocks of the fuel to use to generate power for air conditioning.

Hokuriku Electric has bought a spot LNG cargo for delivery in November, while Hokkaido Electric is seeking a cargo for delivery the same month, industry sources told Reuters this week.

Topics: Japan LNG China Asian Tokyo

PetroChina profits rise on strong crude and gas sales

Reuters

  • PetroChina earlier this month started to drill its first shale oil well in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan
Reuters

BEIJING: PetroChina, Asia’s largest oil and gas producer, said on Thursday first half 2019 net profit rose 3.6 percent from a year earlier, driven up by increasing crude oil and natural gas sales.

For the first six months of 2019, the company earned 28.42 billion yuan ($4.01 billion), PetroChina said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Total revenue for the state-backed company was 1.12 trillion yuan, up 6.8 percent from the same period in 2018.

Profit for the April to June quarter was 18.17 billion yuan, the highest since the third quarter last year, according to calculations by Reuters. That compares with 16.94 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier and 10.25 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year.

Over the first six months of 2019, PetroChina produced a total of 451.9 million barrels, or 2.5 million barrels per day, up 3.2 percent from the same period in 2018. 

It also reported a 3.1 percent increase in crude oil throughput at its refineries to 597.4 million barrels, or 3.3 million barrels per day.

With Beijing’s push to boost domestic energy production, PetroChina invested 12.27 billion yuan in upstream exploration in the first half of 2019, 14 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Chinese energy companies have said they plan to raise spending on domestic drilling this year to the highest since 2016 to safeguard the country’s energy security.

PetroChina earlier this month started to drill its first shale oil well in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan and vowed to double natural gas output in the region to 50 billion cubic meters by 2025.

“In the second half of the year, the company will vigorously implement centralized exploration in key regions ... and focus on shale gas production to increase production,” it said.

The company also addressed the risk of an economic downturn, excessive domestic oil refining capacity and the restructuring of oil and gas pipelines system.

“Looking forward, we will focus more on the Belt and Road Initiative ... and will increase the natural gas percentage in our overseas portfolio to optimize the asset structure,” PetroChina Executive Director and President Hou Qijun said.

Topics: PetroChina Oil & gas Asia Sichuan

