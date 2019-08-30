You are here

﻿

Russia announces ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib from Saturday

Residents inspect the rubble of damaged buildings, looking for victims, after a deadly airstrike in Maarat Al-Numan, Idlib province, Syria August 28, 2019. (Syria Civil Defence/Reuters)
  • Russia's defence ministry urged armed militant groups in the region to join the ceasefire
  • The Turkish FM said continued attacks on Idlib may push another wave of Syrian refugees to Europe
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday announced that Syrian government forces would cease fire in the northwestern province of Idlib from Saturday morning.
An agreement was reached on "a unilateral ceasefire by Syrian government forces in the Idlib de-escalation zone, from 6:00 am on August 31," the Russian Reconciliation Centre for Syria said in a statement.
The announcement came after Russian-backed regime forces advanced in the militant-held bastion, one of the last holdouts of opposition to President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.
The statement said the ceasefire aimed "to stabilise the situation" in Idlib and urged anti-government fighters to "abandon armed provocations and join the peace process".
After months of intense bombardment, regime forces launched a ground offensive against Idlib earlier this month.
Syria's war has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011.
Russia launched a military intervention in support of Assad's regime in 2015, helping his forces to reclaim large parts of the country from opposition fighters and militants. 

Earlier on Friday, Turkey’s foreign minister said Russia had assured Turkey its observation posts in northwest Syria would not be attacked.
Speaking in Oslo, Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that continued attacks by Russian-based Syrian government forces in rebel-held Idlib province could unleash another wave of Syrian refugees to Europe. He added that Turkey’s military, which backs some Syrian rebel groups, would leave the region only when a political solution was found.

Topics: Syria Russia Turkey Idlib

Daesh suicide bomber kills southern separatist fighters in Yemen’s Aden

  • City has seen a surge of violence in recent weeks
  • Separatists and government both part of Arab coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis
ADEN: A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday on the outskirts of the Yemeni city of Aden, the site of a surge of violence that had complicated the near five-year-old war and undermined peace efforts.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the assault on the patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces for control of the city, the extremist group's Amaq news agency said.
The separatists and the government are both part of an Arab coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthis, which took over most of Yemen’s cities in 2014.

Topics: Yemen southern separatists Aden

