Saudi armed forces participate in Eager Lion military training exercise in Jordan

AMMAN: Saudi armed forces have completed the first stages of exercise Eager Lion 2019 that is taking place in Jordan, commander Brigadier General Jaafar bin Hadi Al-Qahtani said on Friday.

Personnel from the Saudi army, the navy, the air force, and the air defense took part in activities, alongside members of the security forces of thirty countries including the US, Britain, France, Germany, and Japan.

8,000 participants are taking place in the military exercise which is being held at various locations in Jordan.

Al-Qahtani said that Saudi security personnel have taken part in exercises aimed at improving their skills in combating terror, and had received training in fighting in cities, freeing hostages, planning and responding to electronic warfare, and implementing strategic bombing operations.

He added that the exercises simulate reality and live ammunition was used during most of them.