RIYADH: King Salman sent a written message on Sunday inviting Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to attend the second EU-GCC Summit in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 24.

The Saudi ambassador to Oman, Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, delivered the letter on behalf of the king to the Omani undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al-Harthy, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The summit will gather leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, as well as European leaders, represented by President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The two regional blocs have forged an agreement in 1989 to cooperate on economic relations, climate change, energy, the environment and research.