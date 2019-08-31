You are here

More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code

The idea of establishing the code was a result of unfavorable practices pursued in some mosques.


SPA

More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code

  • The planned code aims to achieve modern construction to meet visitors’ needs, establish aesthetic and functional aspects to reflect mosques’ sanctity, and optimize energy efficiency
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance concluded on Thursday the Mosque Construction Code workshop, which kicked off on Wednesday.

It was held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, and was inaugurated by his deputy, Dr. Youssef bin Saeed.

More than 150 construction specialists and academics from across the Kingdom participated. Themes discussed included urban planning and techniques for building mosques, architectural design, operation and maintenance, and provisions and regulations regarding construction.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh bin Saeed, the ministry’s undersecretary for mosques’ affairs, said the idea of establishing the code was a result of unfavorable practices pursued in some mosques.

He said the code aims to achieve modern construction to meet visitors’ needs, establish aesthetic and functional aspects to reflect mosques’ sanctity, and optimize energy efficiency.

Bin Saeed noted the support and follow-up of the minister and his deputy, which he said contributed to the workshop’s success.

Dr. Mishary bin Abdullah Al-Naim, secretary-general of the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture, said all elaborated drafts will be compatible and consistent with the Saudi building code, and will be reviewed and studied by the award.

The mosque construction code will be established, agreed upon and adopted by six specialized committees in concert with the ministry and the award.

The committees will be represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Building Code National Committee, experts from Saudi universities and specialists in code-making.

Al-Naim said a similar workshop will be held to discuss the final drafts reached by the committees, to ensure their applicability and check if there any recommendations and remarks by participating experts and specialists.

He thanked the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for its support for the workshop.

He said this reflects the ministry’s keenness to serve mosque visitors and worshippers, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership.

Topics: Islamic architecture

High-tech Saudi initiative to ease airports’ passage for pilgrims hailed a success

Updated 31 August 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

High-tech Saudi initiative to ease airports’ passage for pilgrims hailed a success

  • More than 30,000 worshippers benefit from latest electronic identification systems
Updated 31 August 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A high-tech Saudi initiative to speed up airport departure procedures for more than 30,000 pilgrims has been hailed a success.

The Eyab scheme was set up to enrich the experience of pilgrims passing through the Kingdom’s airports, and thousands of pilgrims from Malaysia, Indonesia and India have been among the first beneficiaries.

The wireless Banan (meaning fingers in Arabic) system is connected to the Kingdom’s National Information Center (NIC) database and can process information within seconds, saving long waits in passport control queues for travelers, particularly the elderly.

Capt. Hamid Al-Harthi, spokesman for the Saudi General Directorate of Passports at the Jeddah airport, told Arab News that new services provided under the recently launched Eyab initiative included more efficient systems for the transportation of pilgrims’ luggage from their places of residence.

“The initiative helps to make the whole departure process for pilgrims faster,” said Al-Harthi. “Some 30,000 pilgrims are benefiting from this initiative, with 16,000 having been served at Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) and 14,000 Hajj worshippers getting the advantage of the service at Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah.”

“We are conducting an exhibition aimed at introducing the role of the General Directorate of Passports in the initiative. We also have a passports majlis (a private room allocated to beneficiaries of the Banan electronic machine) which is being used for the first time to ease the pilgrims’ departure process,” he said.

Director of passports at KAIA, Col. Suleiman Al-Yusuf, said Banan machines could scan a pilgrim’s passport and verify their biometric identification within 25 seconds.

“Once a pilgrim’s index finger is scanned, all their information is collected and their exit procedures are completed in seconds without the need to wait in front of an immigration check counter like other pilgrims who are not included in the initiatives,” Al-Yusuf added.

Topics: Eyab scheme National Information Center (NIC) King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) Saudi General Directorate of Passports

