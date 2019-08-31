More than 150 specialists discuss proposed Saudi mosque construction code

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance concluded on Thursday the Mosque Construction Code workshop, which kicked off on Wednesday.

It was held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh, minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance, and was inaugurated by his deputy, Dr. Youssef bin Saeed.

More than 150 construction specialists and academics from across the Kingdom participated. Themes discussed included urban planning and techniques for building mosques, architectural design, operation and maintenance, and provisions and regulations regarding construction.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh bin Saeed, the ministry’s undersecretary for mosques’ affairs, said the idea of establishing the code was a result of unfavorable practices pursued in some mosques.

He said the code aims to achieve modern construction to meet visitors’ needs, establish aesthetic and functional aspects to reflect mosques’ sanctity, and optimize energy efficiency.

Bin Saeed noted the support and follow-up of the minister and his deputy, which he said contributed to the workshop’s success.

Dr. Mishary bin Abdullah Al-Naim, secretary-general of the Abdullatif Al-Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture, said all elaborated drafts will be compatible and consistent with the Saudi building code, and will be reviewed and studied by the award.

The mosque construction code will be established, agreed upon and adopted by six specialized committees in concert with the ministry and the award.

The committees will be represented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, the Saudi Building Code National Committee, experts from Saudi universities and specialists in code-making.

Al-Naim said a similar workshop will be held to discuss the final drafts reached by the committees, to ensure their applicability and check if there any recommendations and remarks by participating experts and specialists.

He thanked the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance for its support for the workshop.

He said this reflects the ministry’s keenness to serve mosque visitors and worshippers, in line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership.