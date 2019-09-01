Hyundai Creta 2020 arrives in the Saudi market

Hyundai has recently launched the updated version of the Hyundai Creta 2020, a compact crossover model popular with the young generation and small families wishing to own an economic SUV.

The vehicle’s styling mirrors the brand’s European-look design language, which gives an impression of quality and durability. The interior gives the passengers a sense of spaciousness and quality at the same time. The styling cues of the new Creta give it a bold, powerful and sporty look, in addition to the daytime running lights that reflect Hyundai’s technological development.

In addition to the vehicle interior being built based on the modern comfort concept, the updated Creta hosts a range of safety and convenience features. These include automatic light control, adjustable steering, smart key, engine start/stop button, adjustable internal rear-view mirror to avoid annoying high-beam lights, automatic cruise control, and many more.

The new Creta can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers, and has distinctive storage spaces, including a foldable rear seat for greater carrying capacity when needed. The rear seats are also equipped with special air-conditioning for added comfort for rear passengers.

In terms of performance, the Hyundai Creta 2020 is available in the Saudi market with a 1.6-liter petrol engine that produces 123 hp and 15.4 kg.m of torque, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox engine.

In terms of safety features, Hyundai has enhanced the body structure to provide the highest levels of durability and passenger safety. Ultra high-strength steel accounts for 22 percent of the total steel used in the vehicle. Safety features include: Vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), rear parking assist system, and anti-lock braking system (ABS). The six-airbag system provides all-around protection. There are front airbags for the driver and the front seat passenger, front and rear curtain airbags running the length of the cabin, and front side airbags.

The new Creta is currently available at Hyundai dealers in Saudi Arabia: Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and Almajdouie Motors.