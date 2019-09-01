You are here

Hyundai Creta 2020 arrives in the Saudi market

The Hyundai Creta 2020 has a bold, powerful and sporty look.
Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

Hyundai has recently launched the updated version of the Hyundai Creta 2020, a compact crossover model popular with the young generation and small families wishing to own an economic SUV.

The vehicle’s styling mirrors the brand’s European-look design language, which gives an impression of quality and durability. The interior gives the passengers a sense of spaciousness and quality at the same time. The styling cues of the new Creta give it a bold, powerful and sporty look, in addition to the daytime running lights that reflect Hyundai’s technological development.

In addition to the vehicle interior being built based on the modern comfort concept, the updated Creta hosts a range of safety and convenience features. These include automatic light control, adjustable steering, smart key, engine start/stop button, adjustable internal rear-view mirror to avoid annoying high-beam lights, automatic cruise control, and many more.

The new Creta can comfortably accommodate up to five passengers, and has distinctive storage spaces, including a foldable rear seat for greater carrying capacity when needed. The rear seats are also equipped with special air-conditioning for added comfort for rear passengers.

In terms of performance, the Hyundai Creta 2020 is available in the Saudi market with a 1.6-liter petrol engine that produces 123 hp and 15.4 kg.m of torque, paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox engine. 

In terms of safety features, Hyundai has enhanced the body structure to provide the highest levels of durability and passenger safety. Ultra high-strength steel accounts for 22 percent of the total steel used in the vehicle. Safety features include: Vehicle stability management (VSM), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), rear parking assist system, and anti-lock braking system (ABS). The six-airbag system provides all-around protection. There are front airbags for the driver and the front seat passenger, front and rear curtain airbags running the length of the cabin, and front side airbags. 

The new Creta is currently available at Hyundai dealers in Saudi Arabia: Wallan Trading Company, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, and Almajdouie Motors.

15,000 to attend World Energy Congress in UAE

Updated 01 September 2019
Arab News

With less than two weeks to go until the 24th World Energy Congress, the UAE Organizing Committee has given an update on the number of delegates, ministers and exhibitors that will be attending the global event in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from Sept. 9 to 12 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers. The exhibition, taking place across a space of 35,000 square meters, will feature over 200 exhibitors, representing more than 150 countries altogether. 

This year’s World Energy Congress, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East, will see more than 300 speakers among the thousands of global attendees during the four-day event.

More than 80 sessions will be held during the congress, focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.

It will provide an opportunity for business leaders, decision-makers and other industry professionals to discuss the trending topics of the industry as well as taking action to deliver a sustainable future through panel discussions and sessions. 

Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi, undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and chairman of the UAE Organizing Committee, said: “The World Energy Congress has gone from strength to strength with every edition. The large attendance, the diversity of exhibitors and the comprehensive conference program for the 24th edition in Abu Dhabi signifies the importance of the congress.

“Boasting a rich history, the World Energy Congress has attracted a wide array of experts, business leaders and government officials from around the world and Abu Dhabi will be no different.

“The UAE has outlined ambitious plans in transforming the energy sector including two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to stage this prestigious event, which is another feather in our cap.”

The tri-annual event is now considered the “Davos of energy issues,” with every congress enabling hundreds of global experts to convene, share and discuss the latest trends from around the world; it has also attracted distinguished speakers over the years.

Prominent physicist and former Nobel Prize recipient, the late Albert Einstein, is among those to have shared his extensive knowledge as part of a lecture session during the Berlin World Energy Congress in 1930.

