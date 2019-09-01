AI center confirms Saudi Arabia’s drive toward innovative future

You are here

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha. (SPA)
RIYADH: The royal decree to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) center will enhance the drive toward innovation and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, according to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha.

King Salman issued the decree on Friday, to establish the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and an organization called the National Data Management Office, which will be linked to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The establishment of the center came in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, and will help develop performance efficiency through the applications of AI and big data, Al-Sawaha said.

He added that the establishment of the center was a clear indication of the Kingdom’s determination to develop its digital capabilities and build a future based on AI and innovation.

Al-Sawaha said that AI would enhance productivity, boost decision-making processes across all sectors, render services provided to Saudi citizens more innovative, and open new horizons to stimulate entrepreneurship and support young people.

The king also issued a number of other decrees including the creation of the new Ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources.  SPA Riyadh

Meanwhile, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him as the new chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission. Mazen bin Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Kahmous also expressed his gratitude to the king and the crown prince on his appointment, as chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Updated 01 September 2019
Mohammed Qenan

Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to export weapons, says CEO

  • Exec says SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030
  • Company also looking to fill the large domestic demand for military equipment
Updated 01 September 2019
Mohammed Qenan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to be an arms exporting country, said Walid Abukhaled, the newly appointed chief executive for strategy and business development at Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

He said that SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030 and is looking to fulfill the large domestic demand for military equipment.

“The opportunity to localize military equipment at all stages — from manufacturing, maintenance and support — is promising. We’re keen to design and build equipment inside the Kingdom with local minds and manpower,” Abukhaled said.

Although Saudi Arabia is not experienced in the military industry, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan has goals in this field. 

“The shortage of experience and manpower is one of the obstacles that can be overcome. I see it as an opportunity to attract the youth in the Kingdom to the defense industry,” he added.

We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world.

Walid Abukhaled, chief executive for strategy and business development at SAMI

Abukhaled said that SAMI is working on initiatives with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to ensure the industry has the right atmosphere for companies to operate.

“The supply chain of military companies is a major initiative to support the infrastructure of the industry. We’re working with GAMI to have that in place to ensure that big companies can work smoothly,” he added.

Commenting on future plans, Abukhaled told Arab News that SAMI is planning to be a global source of defense equipment.

“The Saudi defense budget is one of the largest in the world and demand for the Kingdom’s equipment is very high. We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world,” he added.

Abukhaled told Arab News that the Kingdom needs to introduce defense and aerospace education for new generations.

“I think it’s important to partner with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. We need the local Saudi commission who are able to support sophisticated military equipment on the ground,” he said.

SAMI is hoping to collaborate with industries related to defense. Abukhaled said that “the future is about electronic warfare and cybersecurity. We must work with GAMI, the Ministry of Education and Saudi universities to find students that will enhance our industry.”

