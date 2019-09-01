AI center confirms Saudi Arabia’s drive toward innovative future

RIYADH: The royal decree to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) center will enhance the drive toward innovation and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, according to Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha.

King Salman issued the decree on Friday, to establish the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and an organization called the National Data Management Office, which will be linked to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.

The establishment of the center came in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program, and will help develop performance efficiency through the applications of AI and big data, Al-Sawaha said.

He added that the establishment of the center was a clear indication of the Kingdom’s determination to develop its digital capabilities and build a future based on AI and innovation.

Al-Sawaha said that AI would enhance productivity, boost decision-making processes across all sectors, render services provided to Saudi citizens more innovative, and open new horizons to stimulate entrepreneurship and support young people.

The king also issued a number of other decrees including the creation of the new Ministry for Industry and Mineral Resources. SPA Riyadh

Meanwhile, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for appointing him as the new chairman of the Saudi Human Rights Commission. Mazen bin Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Kahmous also expressed his gratitude to the king and the crown prince on his appointment, as chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.