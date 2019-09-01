You are here

TAG Heuer teams up with Porsche as Formula E partner

The Porsche works entry into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 will be under the name of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.
TAG Heuer and Porsche have entered into a long-term agreement for their Formula E engagement, as the Swiss luxury watchmaker has been named the “Title and Timing Partner” for the motor racing event. The Porsche works entry into the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/2020 will be under the name of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.

Both brands can look back on many shared achievements throughout their history of involvement in motor racing. For Porsche, a noteworthy highlight is the “TAG-Turbo made by Porsche,” which powered Formula 1 cars in the 1980s and won two Constructors’ Championships (1984 and 1985) and three Drivers’ Championships (1984-1986). Heuer was already involved in motorsports in the 1970s, teaming up with Jo Siffert who drove for Porsche from 1966 to 1971 and won a number of endurance races, as well as contributing to Porsche’s victory in 1969 in the World Sportscar Championships.

TAG Heuer is also one of the founding partners of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, which continues to gain momentum and fans all over the world.

Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing, Porsche AG, said: “Long-standing tradition, highest precision and technical innovation have always been common values for Porsche and TAG Heuer. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the perfect platform for both companies to create the future of motorsports. I am convinced that the partnership with TAG Heuer will be another great example for team successes in motorsport.”

Stéphane Bianchi, CEO of LVMH watchmaking division and CEO of TAG Heuer, said: “We are truly honored to begin our partnership with Porsche, a move which further strengthens our presence in Formula E. Beyond sharing the same passion for motorsport and having the same challenger spirit, our two brands have the same uncompromising love for quality and technology. TAG Heuer is looking forward to supporting the team on its journey into Formula E and the upcoming races.”

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has become the first financial institution in Bahrain to deploy innovative SelfServ 80 ATMs from NCR Corporation to support its digital strategy for customer growth, a press release said. 

NCR, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, will also provide NCR Direct Connection (NDC) Enterprise software to NBB to help integrate their self-service channel with the rest of its digital infrastructure to deliver a consistent consumer experience across physical and digital channels. 

“NCR’s digital-first technologies and innovative software platforms allow us to redefine the ATM experience for our customers and seamlessly deliver next-generation banking services across physical and digital channels,” said Iain Blacklaw, chief operating officer at NBB. “We have always been a first mover in bringing world-leading banking technologies, and the inclusion of the innovative NCR 80 Series reiterates the same. Over the last 18 months our ATM fleet has been refreshed and our ATM footprint will increase by 30 percent until the end of this year.”

“NBB knows they can improve their customer experience through strategic investments in hardware and software to support their digital banking strategy,” said, Hussam Zahdeh, area vice president for NCR Banking. “We are proud to partner with NBB to make that experience a reality.” 

NCR’s 80 Series ATMs will help NBB accommodate their customers’ growing use of mobile and contactless transactions. It features a 19-inch multi-touch display that allows consumers to swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

