You are here

  • Home
  • Huawei’s Ascend 910: ‘World’s most powerful’ AI processor
﻿

Huawei’s Ascend 910: ‘World’s most powerful’ AI processor

Eric Xu, Huawei's rotating chairman, announcing the release of the Ascend 910 and MindSpore.
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei’s Ascend 910: ‘World’s most powerful’ AI processor

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Huawei officially launched the “world’s most powerful” AI processor — the Ascend 910 — as well as an all-scenario AI computing framework, MindSpore.

“We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October last year,” said Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman. “Everything is moving forward according to plan, from R&D to product launch. We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and today we delivered, with the release of Ascend 910 and MindSpore. This also marks a new stage in Huawei’s AI strategy.”

The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to Huawei’s series of Ascend-Max chipsets. Huawei announced the processor’s planned specs at its 2018 flagship event, Huawei Connect. After a year of ongoing development, test results now show that the Ascend 910 processor delivers on its performance goals with much lower power consumption than originally planned.

For half-precision floating point (FP16) operations, Ascend 910 delivers 256 TeraFLOPS. For integer precision calculations (INT8), it delivers 512 TeraOPS. Despite its unrivaled performance, Ascend 910’s max power consumption is only 310W, much lower than its planned specs (350W).

“Ascend 910 performs much better than we expected,” said Xu. “Without a doubt, it has more computing power than any other AI processor in the world.”

Ascend 910 is used for AI model training. In a typical training session based on ResNet-50, the combination of Ascend 910 and MindSpore is about two times faster at training AI models than other mainstream training cards using TensorFlow.

Huawei also launched MindSpore, an AI computing framework that supports development for AI applications in all scenarios.

AI computing frameworks are critical to making AI application development easier, making AI applications more pervasive and accessible, and ensuring privacy protection.

As privacy protection grows more important than ever, support for all scenarios is essential for enabling secure, pervasive AI. This is a key component in the MindSpore framework, which can readily adapt to different deployment needs. Resource budget environments can be big or simple as needed — MindSpore supports them all.

NBB introduces NCR’s innovative 80 Series ATMs

Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

NBB introduces NCR’s innovative 80 Series ATMs

Updated 7 min ago
Arab News

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has become the first financial institution in Bahrain to deploy innovative SelfServ 80 ATMs from NCR Corporation to support its digital strategy for customer growth, a press release said. 

NCR, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, will also provide NCR Direct Connection (NDC) Enterprise software to NBB to help integrate their self-service channel with the rest of its digital infrastructure to deliver a consistent consumer experience across physical and digital channels. 

“NCR’s digital-first technologies and innovative software platforms allow us to redefine the ATM experience for our customers and seamlessly deliver next-generation banking services across physical and digital channels,” said Iain Blacklaw, chief operating officer at NBB. “We have always been a first mover in bringing world-leading banking technologies, and the inclusion of the innovative NCR 80 Series reiterates the same. Over the last 18 months our ATM fleet has been refreshed and our ATM footprint will increase by 30 percent until the end of this year.”

“NBB knows they can improve their customer experience through strategic investments in hardware and software to support their digital banking strategy,” said, Hussam Zahdeh, area vice president for NCR Banking. “We are proud to partner with NBB to make that experience a reality.” 

NCR’s 80 Series ATMs will help NBB accommodate their customers’ growing use of mobile and contactless transactions. It features a 19-inch multi-touch display that allows consumers to swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

Latest updates

Women teach young boys for the first time in Saudi public schools
0
Saudis gain international exposure in World Women’s Bowling Championship
0
Richarlison double fires Everton past Wolves
0
US open World Cup title defense with comfortable victory
0
What We Are Reading Today: Expeditions Unpacked by Ed Stafford
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.