You are here

  • Home
  • First Saudi woman appointed as traffic collision inspector with Najm
﻿

First Saudi woman appointed as traffic collision inspector with Najm

The new employee investigated three crashes on her first day. (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

First Saudi woman appointed as traffic collision inspector with Najm

  • New recruit attended three incidents on her first shift
  • Najm CEO says the organization is committed to the empowerment of women
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first female traffic collision inspector started in her new job at Najm for Insurance Services recently, working within an extensive team of inspectors at Najm in what extends the role of women beyond female universities.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, the inspector was assigned to traffic collisions occurring on Riyadh’s major roads, including Khalid bin Al Waleed Road and other areas surrounding King Khalid International Airport.

On her first day she successfully monitored three accidents during her first day on the job. 

This step confirms Najm’s commitment towards the empowerment of women and gives them opportunities to serve within its workforce in roles related to managing and monitoring traffic accidents said the organization’s CEO Mohammad Al-Suliman.

Suliman said the appointment also highlighted the confidence Najm has in its female employees who he described as highly qualified and skilled.

He said Najm remained dedicated to the empowerment of women in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which states the major role women play in the Kingdom’s economic and social advancement.

Najm for Insurance Services has previously enabled women to work as accident inspectors, placing a set of requirements that include language proficiency, clear criminal records, and flexibility to work during day or night shifts.

In 2018, Najm completed an intensive training program for its first batch of female inspectors, who will take on roles including inspecting traffic collisions, writing reports, and verifying documents of parties involved.

Topics: Road to 2030 Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Traffic officers welcome Saudi students with gifts
0
Saudi Arabia
Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

Topics: MISK Young Saudis Misk Udacity Connect Program Udacity Vision 2030

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk promotes Asiri art the modern way at Al-Soudah Season
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

First Saudi woman appointed as traffic collision inspector with Najm
0
Iran warns of ‘strong step’ from atomic deal if no new terms
0
Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash
0
Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia
0
Arab designers spice up Venice Film Festival red carpet
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.