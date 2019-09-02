First Saudi woman appointed as traffic collision inspector with Najm

RIYADH: The first female traffic collision inspector started in her new job at Najm for Insurance Services recently, working within an extensive team of inspectors at Najm in what extends the role of women beyond female universities.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, the inspector was assigned to traffic collisions occurring on Riyadh’s major roads, including Khalid bin Al Waleed Road and other areas surrounding King Khalid International Airport.

On her first day she successfully monitored three accidents during her first day on the job.

This step confirms Najm’s commitment towards the empowerment of women and gives them opportunities to serve within its workforce in roles related to managing and monitoring traffic accidents said the organization’s CEO Mohammad Al-Suliman.

Suliman said the appointment also highlighted the confidence Najm has in its female employees who he described as highly qualified and skilled.

He said Najm remained dedicated to the empowerment of women in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which states the major role women play in the Kingdom’s economic and social advancement.

Najm for Insurance Services has previously enabled women to work as accident inspectors, placing a set of requirements that include language proficiency, clear criminal records, and flexibility to work during day or night shifts.

In 2018, Najm completed an intensive training program for its first batch of female inspectors, who will take on roles including inspecting traffic collisions, writing reports, and verifying documents of parties involved.